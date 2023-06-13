Local Jefferson Award winner chosen to speak at national conference

November Jefferson Award Winner: Brent King
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WDTV and Antero Resources partner every month to name a Jefferson Award winner to recognize volunteerism and public service.

One of those winners has been chosen to represent our area at the National Multiplying Celebration of Service in New York City in October.

Brent King oversees the Marion County Teen Court Program. It’s a diversionary program in the juvenile justice system that allows non-violent, first-time offenders to be judged by a jury of their peers while offering the offender a second chance.

King will be under consideration at the conference for the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Outstanding Public Service. He says he is excited to attend the conference.

“It’s definitely an honor,” King said. “I’m privileged to go and thankful for that and most of all meeting different people to network and maybe spin ideas off of one another as to how we can promote our program and how things can grow. I’m really looking forward to the experience.”

King was selected as a Jefferson Award winner last November. Below is King being honored with the award.

