Local man golfs for 14 hours to raise money for charity

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are many ways you can celebrate your wedding anniversary. A romantic dinner, a weekend away, but how about golfing for 14 hours?

That’s how one local man spent the occasion today, and it’s all for a good cause.

Eric Moccia has been golfing since 5 this morning to raise money for The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties. Not only is he planning to complete 162 holes, he’s doing it all on foot, walking more than 37 miles.

The fundraiser was first completed by Christian Marsh in 2019. Last year, Marsh passed the torch to Jimmy Stemple, who was the first to forgo the golf cart. Stemple completed 100 holes.

Moccia is looking to raise that bar.

The task in front of Moccia is a tough one, but his mind is set on the reason he’s there.

“You’re doing it for such a good cause, so you can’t really worry about the pain because you’re bringing so much money to all the kids in need. You just suck it up and you get through it,” says Moccia.

Moccia was accompanied by his wife and kids on the course, and he will be golfing until about 7 o’clock tonight.

The event raises money for The United Way by asking people to sponsor Eric by hole, round or mile at The United Way’s website.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.