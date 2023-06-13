Lulabel Utt Hamrick, 77 of Webster Springs, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 at WVU Hospital – Ruby Memorial. She was born January 12, 1946 in Webster Springs to the late Urley and Stella McCullough Utt. Lu was a server for Vickie’s for many years, a job she truly enjoyed. She was a loving and committed wife to her husband, Harry. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, whether they were good or bad, she still loved them. She touched everyone she met and had a big heart. She loved flowers, the beach, going to church, singing church hymns, and drinking Diet Coke. Lu would want everyone to think of the good times and not dwell on the bad. Remember her for who she was. Lu is survived by her son, Jerry (Christine) Hamrick; daughters Lisa (Wallie) Price and Angela (Dwight) McCleary; grandchildren, Larry Pritt, Justin Pritt, Shalton Hamrick, Corey Hamrick, Tyler Hamrick, Tiffany Ritchie, and Elijah McCleary; numerous great-grandchildren; life-long friend, Florence “Hicky” Hicks; brothers-in-law, Roger (Missy) Hamrick, Jerry (Jeanette) Hamrick, and Ronnie Barbe; sisters-in-law, Sharon Hamrick, Betty Hamrick, Dora Hamrick, Belvia Langdon, Wilma Hamrick, Brenda Carpenter, Lorna (Bo) McCourt, Anita (Kent) Aleshire, and Drema (Wayne) Gray; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry D. Hamrick; daughter Amanda Sue Ritchie; sister Thelma Williams; brothers-in-law Parris, Jimmy, and Larry Hamrick; and sisters-in-law, Ina Cogar and Velda Barbe. Friends may join the family for visitation on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 6-9 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday at 12:00 PM with Pastor Curt Davis officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Lu’s family.

