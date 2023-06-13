Major delays expected on I-79 in Marion County

FILE PHOTO from Nov. 17, 2022 of construction on I-79 looking southbound
FILE PHOTO from Nov. 17, 2022 of construction on I-79 looking southbound(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane closure southbound on I-79 in Marion County is expected to create major delays beginning Wednesday morning.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a lane of I-79 south from mile marker 132, South Fairmont, to mile marker 133, Kingmont, will be closed beginning at 9 a.m.

All lanes will not reopen until 7 p.m. on Thursday, officials say.

Crews will be erecting girders as part of Phase II of the new Tygart River Bridge.

Officials say major delays are expected, and drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

