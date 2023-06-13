Man arrested after failed armed robbery attempt

A man faces armed robbery charges after an incident Tuesday evening at a Dollar General store in Huntington.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Cabell County is in custody Tuesday evening after police say he attempted to rob a Dollar General store in East Huntington.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Clay Pratt, who’s 22, was arrested by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department after a traffic stop. Investigators say the vehicle was leaving a disturbance at the time. A gun was found in the vehicle that was believed to have been used during the attempted robbery.

Clay Allen Pratt
The incident was reported just after 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of 5th Avenue.

Police on scene tell us the man walked into the store and showed a gun in an attempt to rob the store. He then ran from the scene.

Pratt faces a first-degree armed robbery charge, according to the HPD release.

He was taken to the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $75,000.

