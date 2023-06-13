Man charged with fleeing after hiding from officers under boats, docks

Christopher Bass
Christopher Bass(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A North Carolina man has been charged after officers say he hid under boats and boat docks during a foot pursuit in Marion County.

Officers were dispatched to a boat dealer in White Hall on Sunday for a suspicious vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

On scene, officers say they met with 36-year-old Christopher Bass, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, who had a knife attached to his belt.

When authorities tried to take the knife away from Bass, he allegedly fled on foot, running down the embankment and into the Tygart Valley River.

Court documents say he hid under the boat dock and other boats until he swam to the other side of the river, where he was apprehended by police.

Officers say he is also wanted out of North Carolina.

Bass has been charged with fleeing from officer. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Reed
Two children in car that flips over, man charged, police say
Samuel Rose, of Martinsburg, is the first person to be placed on the FBI’s new Regional...
West Virginia man first to be placed on new FBI Regional Fugitive list
Fatal crash generic
I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities
Alan Leslie Klein
Former Mister Bee Potato Chip Company president passes away
Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was...
Search underway for missing person in Wyoming County

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of HealthNet
One person flown to the hospital after rollover crash
Chad Miller
Police: Fairmont man leads authorities on motorcycle pursuit, charged
FILE PHOTO from Nov. 17, 2022 of construction on I-79 looking southbound
Major delays expected on I-79 in Marion County
Tick
Local expert shares tips on dealing with ticks