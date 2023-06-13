Man charged with fleeing after hiding from officers under boats, docks

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A North Carolina man has been charged after officers say he hid under boats and boat docks during a foot pursuit in Marion County.

Officers were dispatched to a boat dealer in White Hall on Sunday for a suspicious vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

On scene, officers say they met with 36-year-old Christopher Bass, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, who had a knife attached to his belt.

When authorities tried to take the knife away from Bass, he allegedly fled on foot, running down the embankment and into the Tygart Valley River.

Court documents say he hid under the boat dock and other boats until he swam to the other side of the river, where he was apprehended by police.

Officers say he is also wanted out of North Carolina.

Bass has been charged with fleeing from officer. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

