Morgantown man charged for sexually abusing juvenile for years

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after years of sexually abusing a juvenile was disclosed.

Authorities launched an investigation after a juvenile disclosed allegations of sexual abuse that happened several times between 2018 and 2021, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say the juvenile said 41-year-old Edward Briese sexually abused them, and it “resulted in the victim having physical injuries documented by medical professionals.”

Court documents say the juvenile “now suffers from documented post-traumatic stress disorder and severe depression” as a result of the years-long sexual abuse.

Briese faces several charges, including sexual abuse. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $150,000 bond.

