Morgantown property owners express concerns over downtown safety

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Some say downtown Morgantown’s safety concerns have reached a breaking point. Panhandling, trespassing, and big crowds are just a few of the issues highlighted in the complaints regarding activity downtown. Brandon DiCenso, a property owner in downtown Morgantown, said these conditions cost him over $10,000 in rent.

“One of the units in the back of our building--the way to get access into the apartment is you have to go near [Milan Pusker] Health Right’s parking lot,” DiCenso said. “Nine times out of ten, when you go back there it’s not a place that I think most people would want to have to walk into and out of there multiple times a day, and its surely not a place if you’re a parent that lives 300 miles away you want your 18 to 20-year-old child walking through on a daily basis.”

DiCenso says the city hasn’t done enough in preventing these issues, which has resulted in him and his family taking matters into their own hands, literally.

“Over the last 24 months, we’ve had to clean up on a regular basis, used needles, human feces, human urine, we have to shoo people away from our property that are on our property line,” DiCenso said. “It’s frustrating, but it’s at least good to see that there’s some light being shed on this issue.”

United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties is also trying to help with this matter. The non-profit provides funds to support people experiencing homelessness and help them find shelter. Community impact director Janette Lewis says United Way is doing what it can to aid the homeless population, but it may take some time.

“We house people, we provided a lot of services, and we also got a lot of people in addiction recovery services, however, that need still continues,” Lewis said. “Homelessness is difficult because it’s not one size fits all. You have a homeless population that is in addiction, you have a homeless population that’s mentally ill who need treatment or basically not able to really care for themselves.”

