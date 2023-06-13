One person flown to the hospital after rollover crash

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was flown to the hospital after a rollover crash in Mount Clare Monday night.

Crews were dispatched to the rollover crash on Andell Rd. in Mount Clare just before 8 p.m. on Monday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say one person was entrapped in the car that rolled over.

One person was flown to the hospital by HealthNet for injuries sustained in the crash, officials say. Their condition is unknown.

Responding agencies include Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia Division of Highways, and Anmoore, Nutter Fort, and Stonewood fire departments.

