Opening date for Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive announced

Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive
Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have announced when Crumbl Cookies will be opening on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

Crumbl Cookies will have a soft opening on Thursday, June 22 with a grand opening planned for Friday, June 23, according to a Crumbl Cookies representative.

The popular cookie franchise will open in the complex that also houses Jersey Mikes and Shogun Japanese Steakhouse.

Crumbl Cookies has more than 800 bakeries across 49 states and features more than 200 popular cookie flavors with a rotating menu.

Andrea Gwinn co-owns the business with her husband, Jordan. She told our media partner, Connect Bridgeport, last week that they are excited to share Crumbl Cookies with the community.

“We are so excited to share this with our community. This journey has had its share of highs and lows, as does any endeavor that is well worth the effort,” Gwinn said. “From construction, training at Crumbl headquarters in Utah, maintaining jobs in healthcare, and family balance, we are so grateful for each challenge and the support of others.”

Crumbl Cookies will be open Monday - Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive (1/28/23)

Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive expected to open later this month (6/5/23)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Reed
Two children in car that flips over, man charged, police say
Samuel Rose, of Martinsburg, is the first person to be placed on the FBI’s new Regional...
West Virginia man first to be placed on new FBI Regional Fugitive list
Fatal crash generic
I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities
Alan Leslie Klein
Former Mister Bee Potato Chip Company president passes away
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

Mercer County Health Dept. gives health advice for Men’s Health Month
Health expert gives advice for Men’s Health Month
FILE PHOTO of HealthNet
One person flown to the hospital after rollover crash
Chad Miller
Police: Fairmont man leads authorities on motorcycle pursuit, charged
Christopher Bass
Man charged with fleeing after hiding from officers under boats, docks