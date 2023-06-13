Opening date for Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have announced when Crumbl Cookies will be opening on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

Crumbl Cookies will have a soft opening on Thursday, June 22 with a grand opening planned for Friday, June 23, according to a Crumbl Cookies representative.

The popular cookie franchise will open in the complex that also houses Jersey Mikes and Shogun Japanese Steakhouse.

Crumbl Cookies has more than 800 bakeries across 49 states and features more than 200 popular cookie flavors with a rotating menu.

Andrea Gwinn co-owns the business with her husband, Jordan. She told our media partner, Connect Bridgeport, last week that they are excited to share Crumbl Cookies with the community.

“We are so excited to share this with our community. This journey has had its share of highs and lows, as does any endeavor that is well worth the effort,” Gwinn said. “From construction, training at Crumbl headquarters in Utah, maintaining jobs in healthcare, and family balance, we are so grateful for each challenge and the support of others.”

Crumbl Cookies will be open Monday - Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight.

