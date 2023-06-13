Parkersburg Correctional Center inmate convicted for sending obscene matter to teen

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A federal jury convicted Darrin Alonzo Miller, 41, on Tuesday of transfer of obscene material to a minor under the age of 16.

Evidence at trial proved that on June 22, 2020, Miller sent a letter through the United States mail to a 14-year-old girl while he was an inmate at the Parkersburg Correctional Center. In the letter, Miller described in graphic detail he and the minor female engaging in sexual intercourse upon his release.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on September 7, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the jury trial.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:21-cr-261.

