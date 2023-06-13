Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fatal hit-and-run incident is under investigation by the Huntington Police Department.

The crash happened on Tuesday, June 13, at the intersection of 30th Street and 5th Avenue at approximately 2 a.m.

Officers responded to the intersection and discovered a woman lying on the ground in the intersection.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, initial evidence led them to believe the woman was a victim of a hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 911, the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420, Ext. 1083, or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

