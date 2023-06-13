Police: 3 arrested after shootout in Morgantown, more charges pending

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people have been arrested following a dispute in Morgantown that led to a shooting in two locations over the weekend.

The incident started Saturday afternoon on Van Voorhis Rd. in Morgantown, according to Morgantown Deputy Chief P.J. Scott.

Two separate parties, including 43-year-old Mike Scott, 38-year-old Rachelle Gaston, and 39-year-old Phineas Chaplin, all of Morgantown, got into two different cars and fired shots in Sabraton, Scott says.

Scott says the two cars then drove to CowGirlz Lounge off of Earl L. Core Rd. and exchanged more gunfire before fleeing from the area.

Additional charges are pending, according to Scott. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Scott, Gaston, and Chaplin were all arrested on charges stemming from previous incidents in which they sold narcotics, including fentanyl, to a confidential informant at CowGirlz Lounge on four occasions between September 20, 2022 and April 5, 2023.

They have each been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony and are being held at North Central Regional Jail.

