Police | 4 arrested after robbery during meet-up to sell shoes

Four people were arrested and charged in connection with a robbery that happened on Monday evening, Huntington Police say.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people were arrested and charged in connection with a robbery that happened on Monday evening, June 12, in Guyandotte, according to Huntington Police.

Just before 7:30 p.m., the Huntington Police Department says officers responded to the 400 block of Bridge Street in Guyandotte where two victims reported having just been robbed at gunpoint.

The victims, a 36-year-old man from Huntington and a juvenile, told officers they had agreed to meet someone via social media to sell them a pair of shoes.

The victims told officers that when they arrived at the agreed meeting spot, two people with handguns stole the shoes, cash, and the victims’ phones.

The two people were driven from the scene by another person.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy located and stopped the vehicle described in the robbery near 26th Street and 5th Avenue.

Three adults were arrested. One juvenile was charged, and another juvenile was released to their parents.

Nathan Grimmett, 18, of Huntington, was charged with one felony count of robbery.

Jelani Ruffin, 20, of Huntington, was charged with one felony count of robbery.

Justin Monday, 19, of Kingsley, Pennsylvania, was charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

A 15-year-old is being charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a minor.

