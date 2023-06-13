Police: 9 injured in Denver shooting

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DENVER (Gray News) - Police say nine people were shot in Denver, and a suspect was taken into custody.

The Denver Police Department said on Twitter they were investigating a shooting early Tuesday in the 2000 block of Market Street. Nine victims sustained gunshot wounds, and four of them were taken to the hospital.

Police said three of the victims were in critical condition. The fourth was believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they took a suspect into custody. That person had a gunshot wound, but it was believed to be non-life-threatening.

Preliminary information indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several people, according to police.

The shooting site is located about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Denver Nuggets won their first NBA title Monday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

