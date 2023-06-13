Police: Fairmont man leads authorities on motorcycle pursuit, charged

FETTERMAN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged in Taylor County after he allegedly led officers on a motorcycle pursuit.

Officers tried to pull over a motorcycle being driven by 48-year-old Chad Miller on Sunday around 4:35 p.m. in Fetterman after he ran a stop sign and noticing it had an expired registration out of Maryland, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers turned on their emergency lights and sirens, they say Miller ran another stop sign and fled at speeds reaching 70 miles per hour.

Officers say Miller looked behind him at officers several times and took turns in the opposite lane of travel.

Court documents say officers drove ahead of the motorcycle on a straight stretch of road and became a moving road block, slowing Miller to a stop where he was assisted to the ground and taken into custody.

While in custody, officers say Miller told them he used methamphetamine and suboxone the day before the chase and showed signs of impairment on three sobriety tests.

Officers say they also found a cigarette pack on Miller containing methamphetamine, Adderall, and suboxone.

Miller has been charged with fleeing from officer, improper registration, traffic control signal, possession of a controlled substance, no motorcycle license, no insurance, driving on a suspended license, and failure to obey a traffic device. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $37,600 bond.

