Rounds of rain move through NCWV over the coming days

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain arrives slowly but surely tonight from the system that brought us rain yesterday. This rain will linger through tomorrow afternoon, but fades out by the end of the night. Another weak disturbance is likely to bring rain late Thursday night into Friday morning, and more rain can be expected next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

