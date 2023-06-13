Sunny, mild Tuesday, rain chances later this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be warmer than yesterday, but temperatures will still be below average. We’re also tracking more rain that will push in tonight and tomorrow. Find out the details in the video above!

After a cold front brought rain into our region yesterday morning, the low-pressure system associated with that front lifted into the Great Lakes last night, which at first will mean dry air flowing into West Virginia this afternoon. As a result, expect partly sunny skies, west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph and highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Then during the late-evening and overnight hours, rain showers in Canada will wrap around the Great Lakes low, pushing into West Virginia in the process. The rain starts out light, but by midnight, expect more widespread, steady rain, with even a few heavier showers embedded in the disturbance. This widespread, steady rain will last into tomorrow morning, so you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads. Besides that, winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, skies will be cloudy, and temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. The rain becomes more scattered after 9 AM tomorrow, and by 1 PM, any leftover showers are gone, allowing partly sunny skies to return and for temperatures to climb into the low-70s. By the time the rain leaves, expect rainfall totals to be around 0.25″ to 0.5″, which is not much, but considering that North-Central West Virginia is in a drought, any amount of rain helps.

Thereafter, another disturbance brings isolated showers Thursday night into Friday morning. Other than that, most of Thursday and Friday will be nice, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s. Then as of this morning, models suggest that Father’s Day weekend will be nice, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s, slightly below average for this time of year. Then next Monday, another low-pressure system will bring more rain showers into our region. In short, today will be mild and sunny, tomorrow will be rainy, and the rest of the week appears to be clear.

Today: Partly sunny skies this morning and afternoon, then rain showers during the evening hours. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 73.

Tonight: Steady rain and cloudy skies. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 57.

Wednesday: Rain during the morning hours, then cloudy skies during the afternoon. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 72.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 79.

