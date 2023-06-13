‘This was his purpose’: Parents of organ donor meet the man who received his heart, liver

CANTON, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - An Illinois man is thanking an Indiana family from the bottom of his new heart for his second chance at life.

Kenneth Billington, an organ recipient, was able to meet the family of the young man who donated his organs and saved his life.

Terry Sperry held Billington in a warm embrace after he received the heart and liver of her 20-year-old son, Evan Terhune.

“It means everything to me and my family for that donation,” Billington told WEEK. “I wouldn’t be here without it. There’s nothing else you can say, there’s no amount of thanks you can give them.”

When Billington’s health started to decline, the father of three was afraid he would never get a chance to hold his newly born great-granddaughter and celebrate another Christmas with his family.

“My injector fracture was down to 10% and it wasn’t going to get any better, and by the time this all came around and I got up to Chicago they told me I had sclerosis of the liver from the enlarged heart all my life,” he said. “I was on death’s door [sic] when I went up there, and if they hadn’t found a donor for me, I wouldn’t be here.”

Shortly after Evan Terhune had passed away, his parents learned two of his organs, his heart and liver, had been donated to a person in the next state.

“I’m not mad at God anymore for taking him because I realize this was his purpose,” Jerry Terhune, Evan Terhune’s father, said. “That was his purpose in life. It was hard to give him up but that’s what God intended him to do.”

Evan Terhune’s parents drove five hours to Canton, Illinois, to visit the man who now carries a piece of their son with him.

Aside from photos, Evan Terhune’s mother only has a teddy bear that replays her son’s exact heart rhythm as her only memory of him.

On Saturday, both parents got to hear their son’s heartbeat once again inside of Billington.

The parents said their son was debating on going back to school to learn psychology and just wanted to help people like he is now.

“God’s got a purpose for each of us in this life, and I feel like Evan’s organs going to Kenny was purposeful; he was put here for that. It took me a while to understand that and come to terms with that because I miss my son,” Jerry Terhune said.

Sperry and Jerry Terhune both agree that, although their youngest child is no longer physically here, they feel their son’s purpose has been fulfilled after meeting the Billingtons and their four generations of family.

