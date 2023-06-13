Trial underway for business owner facing sexual assault charges

Achraf Assi
Achraf Assi(WSAZ (Photojournalist John Green))
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The trial for a business owner in Putnam County who’s facing sexual assault charges is underway.

Achraf Assi, known as Osh, faces several charges including sexual assault, sexual abuse and abduction.

Those charges stem from an assault the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says happened in March of last year.

Assi has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Monday, two witnesses were called to the stand. The first was a nurse practitioner who cared for the victim. The second witness was the victim in the alleged assault.

For previous coverage:

Putnam business owner pleads not guilty to abduction, sexual assault and abuse

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Reed
Two children in car that flips over, man charged, police say
Samuel Rose, of Martinsburg, is the first person to be placed on the FBI’s new Regional...
West Virginia man first to be placed on new FBI Regional Fugitive list
Fatal crash generic
I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities
Alan Leslie Klein
Former Mister Bee Potato Chip Company president passes away
Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was...
Search underway for missing person in Wyoming County

Latest News

FILE PHOTO from Nov. 17, 2022 of construction on I-79 looking southbound
Major delays expected on I-79 in Marion County
Tick
Local expert shares tips on dealing with ticks
Morgantown property owners express concerns over downtown safety
Morgantown property owners express concerns over downtown safety
PCYC
West Virginia Academy expanding to new facility from donation
Morgantown's WV Academy expanding to Preston County