Trial underway for business owner facing sexual assault charges

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The trial for a business owner in Putnam County who’s facing sexual assault charges is underway.

Achraf Assi, known as Osh, faces several charges including sexual assault, sexual abuse and abduction.

Those charges stem from an assault the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says happened in March of last year.

Assi has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Monday, two witnesses were called to the stand. The first was a nurse practitioner who cared for the victim. The second witness was the victim in the alleged assault.

