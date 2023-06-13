What Will Future Big 12 Conference Expansion Look Like?

Examination with WVU Sports Management Professor Gary Lhotsky.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The rumors fly daily about potential teams, timelines, and opportunities for more expansion in the BIG 12.

What will it look like when rumored expansion plans finally become real?

5′s Ally Osborne investigates what will happen, why it matters, and talks to experts behind the scenes for a better idea -

She interviewed WVU Sports Management Professor Gary Lhotsky, and previously spoke to WVU President Gordon Gee about the question.

See the interviews, analysis, and more with 5 Sports in the video above!

