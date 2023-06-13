Woman injured in hit and run

A woman was found injured in the middle of 5th Ave. in Huntington early Tuesday in an apparent...
A woman was found injured in the middle of 5th Ave. in Huntington early Tuesday in an apparent hit and run. Her condition is unknown.(Sarah Bankston)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An apparent hit and run has left a woman injured and closed a road.

Huntington Police say they were called to the 2900 block of 5th Ave. about 2 Tuesday morning. They found a woman in the middle of the street, in what they say was an apparent hit and run.

Her condition has not been confirmed by police.

Cruisers were still at the scene, closing off 5th Ave. about 4 Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Reed
Two children in car that flips over, man charged, police say
Samuel Rose, of Martinsburg, is the first person to be placed on the FBI’s new Regional...
West Virginia man first to be placed on new FBI Regional Fugitive list
Fatal crash generic
I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities
Alan Leslie Klein
Former Mister Bee Potato Chip Company president passes away
Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was...
Search underway for missing person in Wyoming County

Latest News

FILE PHOTO from Nov. 17, 2022 of construction on I-79 looking southbound
Major delays expected on I-79 in Marion County
Tick
Local expert shares tips on dealing with ticks
Morgantown property owners express concerns over downtown safety
Morgantown property owners express concerns over downtown safety
PCYC
West Virginia Academy expanding to new facility from donation
Morgantown's WV Academy expanding to Preston County