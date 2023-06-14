2022-23 Champions Cup Winners Released

2 schools win from NCWV, in AAA and AA.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, the WVSSAC released the final results for the 2022-23 Champions Cup - the point-based system that determines who won the overall season for the overall best high school sports.

2 winners were selected from each class (AAA, AA, and A), with one school for the best in boys sport and one for the best in girls.

Two winners came from North Central West Virginia this year - Morgantown for the Class AAA Girls, leading the way with 4 state championships -

Fairmont Senior won for the Class AA Boys, with 2 state titles and multiple deep playoff runs in other sports.

See more about the winning schools with 5 Sports here!

