4 arrested in connection to Marion County murder

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities have arrested four people in connection to a September 2022 murder in Marion County.

According to a release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, seven search warrants were executed across four counties at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14 in connection to a murder investigation that began on Sept. 9, 2022.

The search warrants resulted in six people being arrested, including the following four people who were taken into custody for charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony:

Jonathan Biller, 42

Derek Clem, 28

Dane Hull, 27

Austin Mullins, 26

Jonathan Biller (WV Corrections)

Derek Clem (WV Corrections)

Mugshots for Hull and Mullins have not been released as of this article’s publication.

33-year-old John Wolfe was arrested and charged last October.

John Wolfe (WV Corrections)

In addition to those named above, authorities say 44-year-old Mark Smith and Nicholas Littleton were also arrested. Smith was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and Littleton was arrested on charges of fleeing and obstructing.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

Assisting the MCSO in executing the search warrants were the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Fairmont Police Department, Bridgeport Police Department, West Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, and the Marion and Monongalia Departments of Homeland Security.

According to court documents obtained by 5 News in October 2022, Wolfe planned and initiated the shooting death of Henry Silver on Sept. 9 after learning of a hidden relationship involving his significant other and Silver.

On Sept. 9, Wolfe allegedly had a meeting in Fairmont with “at least five other individuals where a statement indicat[ed] that Henry Silver was discussed.”

Court documents say evidence showed that five of the people at the meeting were wearing Pagan’s Motorcycle Club vests when they arrived.

Later in the evening on Sept. 9, officers said Silver arrived at the apartment of Wolfe’s significant other in Carolina while not knowing Wolfe was there. After a verbal confrontation between them, Silver went to the parking lot.

Silver reportedly returned to the home “at least two other times” and exchanged words with Wolfe. During this time, Wolfe called another member of the motorcycle club. Two members of the motorcycle club showed up at the home, and Wolfe “identifie[d] Silver to them.”

Officers said one of the men who was wearing a ski mask left the apartment and shot Silver before leaving the scene. Wolfe also left the scene before officers arrived.

