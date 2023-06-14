Barboursville Police Department offers safe space for online marketplace exchanges

The Barboursville Police Department offers a meet-up spot directly outside their station, to offer some extra safety for online marketplace exchanges.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Shopping for items using online marketplaces provides convenient opportunities for users to buy and sell items. When the time comes to meet in person and exchange items, it may be nerve-racking meeting a stranger to complete the sale.

That’s why the Barboursville Police Department offers a meet-up spot directly outside their station, to offer some extra safety during these exchanges.

“We’ve got cameras that are pointed to the outside there, and it allows anybody to come and meet up,” Deputy Chief Anthony Jividen said.

In the event of an emergency, transactions in the meet-up spot give police more ability to assist people.

“Of course, if a criminal act occurs we’re going to intervene, it just makes our job a little easier because we can go into our archives and pull up any video that needs to be reviewed,” Jividen said.

An extra precaution, to ensure online transactions can be completed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Mazza, 46, of Clarksburg, was found fatally shot in the area of N. 15th St. and Hamill...
Man fatally shot in Clarksburg, family and friends react
State of Emergency in Upshur County Schools after investigation
4 arrested in connection to Marion County murder
Joshua Price
Man sentenced in Taylor County murder case
Man wins $25K with $5 lottery ticket in Elkins

Latest News

Morgantown Post beats Buckhannon - WDTV Sports
JJ Wetherholt First Team AA - WDTV Sports
Class A All-State Baseball - WDTV Sports
W.Va State Superintendent David Roach
W.Va. State Schools Superintendent expected to retire soon
After dwindling turnout in recent years, renewed interests have the Nicholas County Fair back...
Nicholas County Fair returns for 98th celebration