Bridge Sports Complex Athlete(s) of the Week: Jerra Halbritter and Emily Viani - Grafton Track and Field

Both won gold at state track championships in Charleston.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week have been revealed - and this week, we have chosen Jerra Halbritter and Emily Viani from Grafton Track and Field!

Both Jerra and Emily won gold medals in their respective competitions at the WVSSAC State Track Championships in Charleston.

Jerra won the AA Shot Put competition - and she also set a personal record in the event with a throw so incredible that, in her words, “it was like I blacked out, I don’t remember any of it!”.

Emily won the AA 800 Meter Run, pulling away in the final 200 meters to set a personal record.

See and hear more from both - including Jerra’s undefeated season-long run, and Emily’s unshakable confidence on the track - here with 5 Sports!

