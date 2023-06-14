Bridgeport, Clarksburg win Legion home games tonight
Bridgeport picks up win #7, Clarksburg gets win #4.
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Post 68 and Clarksburg Post 13 both picked up dominant wins at home tonight.
Bridgeport fell behind early to Parkerburg, but came back to win 6-1, behind 2 runs from Ben McDougal and 3 RBIs from Anthony Dixon.
At Frank Loria Field, Clarksburg blew out Buckhannon 14-2, avenging a 3-13 loss to Buckhannon last week - they were led by a complete game on the mound from Caleb Sutton. Every hitter scored a run for Clarksburg tonight.
In Morgantown, the Morgantown Post 2 team defeated Elkins 29 3-2 as well.
See the highlights from Bridgeport and Clarksburg with 5 Sports here!
