Bridgeport, Clarksburg win Legion home games tonight

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Post 68 and Clarksburg Post 13 both picked up dominant wins at home tonight.

Bridgeport fell behind early to Parkerburg, but came back to win 6-1, behind 2 runs from Ben McDougal and 3 RBIs from Anthony Dixon.

At Frank Loria Field, Clarksburg blew out Buckhannon 14-2, avenging a 3-13 loss to Buckhannon last week - they were led by a complete game on the mound from Caleb Sutton. Every hitter scored a run for Clarksburg tonight.

In Morgantown, the Morgantown Post 2 team defeated Elkins 29 3-2 as well.

See the highlights from Bridgeport and Clarksburg with 5 Sports here!

