Camp Dawson hosts annual Junior ROTC training camp

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Camp Dawson is hosting its annual Junior ROTC camp in Preston county.

More than 200 cadets are spending the next few days at the West Virginia National Gaurds Camp Dawson in Kingwood.

These cadets are getting special training from dozens of service members. It’s called the command and leadership course.

The operations commandant, Col. (Ret.) Chris Selvey says its a great opportunity for these young people to bond and work with one another.

“It’s a challenge and a lot of kids haven’t been challenged in their life when it comes to things like this,” said Selvey. “This is a chance for them to have fun relax and enjoy being around each other.”

Schools from across West Virginia and Maryland are partaking in group building exercises.

They work together to solve high intensity situations like getting people and supplies from point A to B across just a plank of wood.

Olivia Honaker is her schools JROTC Command Sergeant Major.

Although not everyone at the camp ends up going into the military, Honaker says she wants to get into West Point.

“I’ve always had an interest in the military, I grew up in a military family, I love the structure and the benefits that our program offers -- for example the camp here where we get to do all sorts of great things and have different experiences,” said Honaker.

Many of the tasks require outside the box thinking and there’s many ways to get it done, but one of the biggest mental hurdles for many of these cadets is the 80ft rock climbing and rappel wall.

Honaker says it’s one of the most exciting parts of training.

“My favorite part about doing this is the thrill; I love jumping off, doing one or two jumps, it’s just a different experience that you don’t get to do at home,” said Honaker.

Col. Selvey says this training is designed to be a confidence builder and seeing cadets conquer this wall is very rewarding.

“The reward of it is seeing a kid that is scared and doesn’t know if they can do it -- then once they go over the edge and go all of the way down it’s kind of one of those gratifying smiles that they get at the bottom that they did it,” said Selvey.

