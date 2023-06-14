Excellence in Education: Youth Leadership Association Middle School Summit

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education sponsored by Davis and Elkins College, we’re highlighting a non-profit in West Virginia that is hosting a summer program for middle schoolers in the state.

As summertime boredom starts to set in for kids across the state, one program in West Virginia is making a comeback to give students the week of a lifetime.

The Youth Leadership Association Middle School Leadership Summit is making its return after a five-year break to give students an experience based on leadership, education and service to community.

YLA Youth Opportunity Camps serve students below the poverty line in West Virginia and Ohio and gives them a chance to attend summer camp and meet fellow teens from across the state. YLA has offered programs like this since the 1970s.

On top of making connections with other kids, campers at the middle school summit will learn valuable skills like communication and citizenship, as students participate in activities similar to YLA’s Youth in Government program.

YLA is a non-profit, so the program is made possible through sponsorships from anonymous donors as well as support from the West Virginia state government that has been in effect since Governor Arch Moore’s first term in the late 1960s.

Executive Director Tony Antonini says this kind of support is appreciated, as the camp’s philosophy is that no kid will be turned away due to financial issues.

“At the end of the day, we may not be able to save the world... but for goodness sakes every kid deserves a week at summer camp in the state.” says Antonini.

The Middle School Leadership Summit is open to kids 12 to 14 and will take place June 25th through July 1st at Camp Horseshoe in Parsons.

