First at 4 Forum: John Vash

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - John Vash with the Bridgeport Lions Club joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about this weekend’s Bridgeport Lions Club Chicken Roast, when the fundraiser begins, who benefits from the funds raised by the roast, and other Lions Club involvements.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

