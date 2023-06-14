Large law enforcement presence felt in Wirt County

House fire reported; armored vehicle sent to the scene
A large law enforcement presence from the local, state and federal level was felt Wednesday in Wirt County, West Virginia.
By Alyssa Hannahs, Eric Fossell, Matt Lackritz and Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have confirmed several agencies have covered an area of Wirt County on Wednesday.

WVSP says multiple agencies have been investigating a situation along Enterprise Road. The incident was reported at 2:08 p.m. and continued through much of the night.

According to state Fire Marshal’s Office investigators, the incident involved a house fire with an undetermined cause. As of 9:30 p.m., crews were letting the fire burn itself out. It was expected to burn through the night.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to us that they sent an armored BearCat vehicle and deputies to the scene, at the request of Wirt County. Multiple SWAT teams also have been there, according to our crew at the scene.

We know agencies from the local, state, and federal levels have been on scene.

Neighbor Kathy Daggett said it was unnerving seeing such a massive police presence descend upon the community.

“That’s frightful it could happen right here,” she said. “We’re very concerned and praying that whatever is happening down the road is resolved soon and everyone is okay.”

Daggett’s granddaughter, Brooke Hinton, says she first saw a fire truck arrive around 2:30 p.m., and then it was one police car after another.

“It’s really odd, because it’s usually so quiet and peaceful here,” Hinton said.

While the investigation is ongoing, there is no continued threat to the community, according to the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

Further information has not been released. This is a developing story.

An armored vehicle was among the law enforcement response in Wirt County, W.Va.
An armored vehicle was among the law enforcement response in Wirt County, W.Va.

