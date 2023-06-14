Lewis County Family Resource Network hosts play in the park

By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Family Resource Network is hosting play in the park all summer long.

The free event will be every Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Lewis County Park.

They’ll have different activities for kids of all ages to enjoy. Today, kids made necklaces, ate popsicles from the parent as teachers program, tie dyed towels, and had a chance to win a father’s day giveaway.

Brianne Warner is the community navigator for the Lewis County Family Resource Network. She said this was a collaborative idea to give kids something to do before the pool opens.

Warner said coming together in these social groups is beneficial.

“I enjoy all the kids. I really enjoy the families, and just the social benefits of the whole thing.”

This is the first year they’re doing the event, and they hope to have bigger and better activities every year.

