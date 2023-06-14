Lost 40-year-old journal returned to family

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last month 5 news brought you a story about a 40 year old journal being found.

The journal detailing a Fairmont families vacation to Asia in the 1980′s has made it’s way back to them.

The journal was found at an antique store in New Jersey by Wendi Shaw who made it her mission to find them. Now it’s in the possession of Elizabeth Martin-Lawson, the daughter-in-law of Claude and Alice who took the trip.

Elizabeth and her son Andrew say how much they appreciate Wendi’s efforts.

“I think anybody else would’ve just walked right past it they would’ve just looked at it and left it be, but not you Wendi so thank you for that,” said Andrew.

Elizabeth says she had heard about Claude and Alices travels, but had never seen this journal and was surprised by the level of detail. They said reading it made them feel like they were actually there.

Here’s some of what Alice wrote while in Beijing.

“There were 9 million people, but it seemed like 18 million bicycles with all of them ringing at the same time,” said Elizabeth.

Wendi took extra care sending the journal with candies, as well as Japanese stamps and currency from the same time period. She even made some origami to celebrate the anniversary of the trip to make it feel extra special when it arrived to the Lawsons.

“It wasn’t just a journal, Wendi went above and beyond it was like a suitcase that had been lost over there for 40 years,” said Andrew.

The Lawsons have plans to transcribe the journal into a book and pass it on to Claude and Alice’s grandchildren and great grandchildren for generations to come.

“It’s an amazing trip through time; it is very fascinating; it was my pleasure to find it and I am so happy to get it back to them -- it is just pure joy,” said Shaw.

Andrew’s grandfather Claude, a well known doctor in Fairmont, passed away a few years after this trip when Andrew was just a baby.

Alice passed away about 3 years ago while in a nursing home in New Jersey, that’s when they believe the journal to have been lost.

The Lawsons are grateful Wendi was able to save some of their families history.

