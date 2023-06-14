Man arrested, charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began in February after deputies were contacted concerning the alleged sexual assault of a teen who had run away from home.

When the juvenile returned home the next day, she told her family and deputies she had been sexually assaulted and described a camper and the location of where the alleged assault took place.

The teen was taken to a hospital where she was examined and interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center.

Detectives located the camper described by the teen and identified John Kiser, 59, of Cross Lanes as the owner.

Kiser admitted to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Section of having contact with the 14-year-old but denied any sexual allegations.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Kiser’s DNA and the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Report confirmed Kiser’s DNA was present on the swabs taken during the examination of the victim.

Charges for sexual assault in the third degree were filed against Kiser in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Kiser was arrested June 14.

Kiser was arraigned by a Kanawha County Magistrate and a bond was set in the amount of $200,000 or 10 percent cash.

Kiser is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail.

