Man dies after crash in Ritchie County

SMITHVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man died after a single-vehicle crash in Ritchie County.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 47 near Smithville just west of Crab Run at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, according to a release from the department.

Officers say the driver, 54-year-old Terry Reed, of Smithville, was found to be unresponsive.

Ritchie County EMS responded to the scene and administered CPR before taking Reed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release says.

Authorities believe Reed, who was driving a Ford Ranger, may have suffered a medical emergency that contributed to the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

Other responding agencies include West Virginia State Police and the Smithville Volunteer Fire Department.

