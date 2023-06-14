Man dies after crash in Ritchie County

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man died after a single-vehicle crash in Ritchie County.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 47 near Smithville just west of Crab Run at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, according to a release from the department.

Officers say the driver, 54-year-old Terry Reed, of Smithville, was found to be unresponsive.

Ritchie County EMS responded to the scene and administered CPR before taking Reed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release says.

Authorities believe Reed, who was driving a Ford Ranger, may have suffered a medical emergency that contributed to the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

Other responding agencies include West Virginia State Police and the Smithville Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Rose, of Martinsburg, is the first person to be placed on the FBI’s new Regional...
West Virginia man first to be placed on new FBI Regional Fugitive list
Christopher Bass
Man charged with fleeing after hiding from officers under boats, docks
David Mazza, 46, of Clarksburg, was found fatally shot in the area of N. 15th St. and Hamill...
Man fatally shot in Clarksburg, brother reacts
Chad Miller
Police: Fairmont man leads authorities on motorcycle pursuit, charged
Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive
Opening date for Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive announced

Latest News

United Way Wednesday: Day of Action
United Way Wednesday: Day of Action
United Way Wednesday: Day of Action
United Way Wednesday: Day of Action
Unofficial election results
Man fatally shot in Clarksburg
Morgantown man charged for sexually abusing juvenile for years