Man fatally shot in Clarksburg

David Mazza, 46, of Clarksburg, was found fatally shot in the area of N. 15th St. and Hamill Ave. around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in Clarksburg.

Mazza was taken to United Hospital Center with multiple gunshot wounds, Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy said. He later died from his injuries.

Further details about the shooting have not been released.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

