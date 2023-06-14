Man fatally shot in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in Clarksburg.

David Mazza, 46, of Clarksburg, was found fatally shot in the area of N. 15th St. and Hamill Ave. around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Mazza was taken to United Hospital Center with multiple gunshot wounds, Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy said. He later died from his injuries.

Further details about the shooting have not been released.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department.

