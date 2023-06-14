Man sentenced in Taylor County murder case

PRIOR COVERAGE of Joshua Price pleading guilty to charges, including murder, on April 26, 2023.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man was sentenced on Wednesday for killing a man in Taylor County back in June 2021.

Joshua Price, of Farmington, pleaded guilty to first degree murder with mercy, first degree arson, and two counts of computer fraud with use of a cell phone in April.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge, 20 years in prison for the arson charge, and 10 years on each computer fraud charge.

Price shot and killed 26-year-old Tyler Poston on Route 119, Grafton Rd., between Grafton and Morgantown on June 26, 2021.

Tyler Poston
Tyler Poston(WDTV)

Authorities said Poston was shot a total of six times, including twice in the head.

Months before the fire, Price put a tire underneath Poston’s home and set it on fire, damaging the home, Bord said.

The Facebook page “Justice for Tyler Poston” has more than 3,000 followers and continues to be posted on by family members with pictures and memories of Poston.

