Man wins $25K with $5 lottery ticket in Elkins

(West Virginia Lottery)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has won the grand prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket in Randolph County.

Nathan C. won $25,000 by playing a 5X Lucky scratch-off lottery ticket, the West Virginia Lottery announced on Wednesday.

Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased for $5 at Walmart in Elkins.

$25,000 is the largest prize that can be won with the 5X Lucky scratch-off ticket.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Rose, of Martinsburg, is the first person to be placed on the FBI’s new Regional...
West Virginia man first to be placed on new FBI Regional Fugitive list
Christopher Bass
Man charged with fleeing after hiding from officers under boats, docks
David Mazza, 46, of Clarksburg, was found fatally shot in the area of N. 15th St. and Hamill...
Man fatally shot in Clarksburg, brother reacts
Chad Miller
Police: Fairmont man leads authorities on motorcycle pursuit, charged
Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive
Opening date for Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive announced

Latest News

United Way Wednesday: Day of Action
United Way Wednesday: Day of Action
United Way Wednesday: Day of Action
United Way Wednesday: Day of Action
Unofficial election results
Man fatally shot in Clarksburg
Morgantown man charged for sexually abusing juvenile for years