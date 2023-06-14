Mary Margaret (Stibler) Graziani, 94, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at WVU Medical Center. She was born in Monongalia County on January 17, 1929, a daughter of the late Franklin Stibler and Goldie Williams Stibler. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Albert G. Graziani, on March 6, 2000. She was a homemaker, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She had worked at Sam’s Bakery and Westinghouse Lamp Plant before starting her family. She was a long-time member of the Marion Choir at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairmont. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and Ladies Society for several years. She enjoyed baking, decorating cakes, and was very talented making crocheted items for her family. She most enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Mary Stalnaker and her husband, Neil of Fairmont; a son Albert Graziani and his wife Terrie of New Philadelphia, OH; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer Grimenstein and her husband Jeff, Aaron Graziani, Andy Graziani and his fiancée Janese, Ericka Graziani and fiancée Bill, and A.J. Graziani and his wife Janelle; and great grandchildren, Hannah, Bryce, Rocky, Beau, Grace, and Drew Graziani. Also surviving are her brother, Frank Stibler and his wife Marie; and brother-in-law, Michael Graziani. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Anna Elizabeth Spiker, Frances Prince, and Pauline Adams; brothers-in-law, Robert Spiker, John Adams, and Bacil Prince; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Alice Graziani, Joseph and Delores Graziani, Paul and Betty Graziani, Danny and Mary Graziani; and sister-in-law, Sharon Graziani; and nephews, John Adams, Jimmy and Bobby Spiker, and D.J. and Ronald Graziani. The family would like to give special thanks to Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their care of her for the last 5 years and WVU Medical Center for their wonderful compassion and care in her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 406 Alta Vista Avenue in Fairmont. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Kishore Varaparla as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

