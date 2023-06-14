New WVSSAC Executive Director Announced

David Price begins new role on July 1st.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC announced today that David Price has been selected as the new WVSSAC Executive Director, and will begin his new role on July 1st.

Bernie Dolan, the current director, will retire at the end of June.

Price has worked in education for 40+ years - he has worked as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, and most recently, was the Raleigh County School Administrator.

See more with 5 Sports in the video above:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Rose, of Martinsburg, is the first person to be placed on the FBI’s new Regional...
West Virginia man first to be placed on new FBI Regional Fugitive list
Michael Reed
Two children in car that flips over, man charged, police say
Fatal crash generic
I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities
Christopher Bass
Man charged with fleeing after hiding from officers under boats, docks
Chad Miller
Police: Fairmont man leads authorities on motorcycle pursuit, charged

Latest News

Legion Baseball - Caleb Sutton, Clarksburg Post 13
Bridgeport, Clarksburg win Legion home games tonight
Morgantown Wins AAA Girls Champions Cup - WDTV Sports
2022-23 Champions Cup Winners Released
Jerra Halbritter (left) and Emily Viani (right) - WDTV Sports
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete(s) of the Week: Jerra Halbritter and Emily Viani - Grafton Track and Field
Big 12 Future Expansion with WVU Professor Gary Lhotsky - WDTV Sports
What Will Future Big 12 Conference Expansion Look Like?