New WVSSAC Executive Director Announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC announced today that David Price has been selected as the new WVSSAC Executive Director, and will begin his new role on July 1st.

Bernie Dolan, the current director, will retire at the end of June.

Price has worked in education for 40+ years - he has worked as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, and most recently, was the Raleigh County School Administrator.

