One dead, another critically injured after head-on crash involving motorcycle

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a woman is dead and a man is in the hospital in critical condition after a head-on crash in Ritchie County.

According to a release from the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office, a head-on crash involving a car and a Harley-Davidson Trike happened on Sunday, June 11 just after 4 p.m.

Authorities say the trike was traveling southbound on Route 16 near Happy Valley Rd. when the driver of the car lost control, struck a guardrail, and hit the trike head-on.

Deputies later learned an SUV was also stuck by the car prior to the head-on collision, according to the release. The SUV reportedly suffered minor damage.

As a result of the head-on crash, both the driver and passenger of the trike were ejected, authorities say.

The driver, 70-year-old Thomas Mitchell, of Harrisville, was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center before being flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital. Authorities say he is still in critical, but stable, condition.

The passenger, 67-year-old Lora D. Mitchell, also of Harrisville, was also taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, but she was ultimately pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

Also responding to the scene were Ritchie County EMS and Harrisville, Pennsboro, and Ellenboro fire departments.

