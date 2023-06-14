Projected election results for Anmoore
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Anmoore.
All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.
Below are the projected election results:
- Mayor
- P. Eddie Hardman, 79
- Recorder
- Anna Harvey, 50
- Amanda Cahill, 57
- City Council
- Wendy Posey, 75
- Cathy Riley, 54
- Monica Ann Owens, 40
- Alyce Goodwin, 48
- Ashley McGinnis, 43
- Manuel Gizzi, 87
- Matt Cahill, 57
