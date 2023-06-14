Projected election results for Anmoore

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Anmoore.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

Mayor P. Eddie Hardman, 79

Recorder Anna Harvey, 50 Amanda Cahill, 57

City Council Wendy Posey, 75 Cathy Riley, 54 Monica Ann Owens, 40 Alyce Goodwin, 48 Ashley McGinnis, 43 Manuel Gizzi, 87 Matt Cahill, 57



Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.