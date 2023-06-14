Projected election results for Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - These are the projected election results for Bridgeport with all but two precincts in.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results, so far:

  • City Recorder
    • Harry “Hank” Murray, 516
  • City Council
    • Clayton Rice, 291
    • Barry Balon, 80
    • John Walker, 94
    • Brian Kemmerer, 199
    • Don Burton, 343
  • Levy
    • For, 527
    • Against, 52

