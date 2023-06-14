Projected election results for Bridgeport
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - These are the projected election results for Bridgeport with all but two precincts in.
All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.
Below are the projected election results, so far:
- City Recorder
- Harry “Hank” Murray, 516
- City Council
- Clayton Rice, 291
- Barry Balon, 80
- John Walker, 94
- Brian Kemmerer, 199
- Don Burton, 343
- Levy
- For, 527
- Against, 52
