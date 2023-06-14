BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - These are the projected election results for Bridgeport with all but two precincts in.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results, so far:

City Recorder Harry “Hank” Murray, 516

City Council Clayton Rice, 291 Barry Balon, 80 John Walker, 94 Brian Kemmerer, 199 Don Burton, 343

Levy For, 527 Against, 52



Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.