DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Davis.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

Mayor Al Thompson, 47

Recorder Robert Norris, 26

Council Charles Wood, 41 Jenny Helmick, 51 Jess Tucker, 42 Jeannette Ware, 46 Douglas Martin, 47



