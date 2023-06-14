Projected election results for Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Elkins.
All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.
Below are the projected election results:
- Mayor
- Jerry Marco, 518
- First Ward Council
- Michael C. Elza: 40
- Cody Kerns: 114
- Phillips B. Kolsun: 64
- Pat Varchetto: 34
- Second Ward Council
- Lisa Severino (unexpired council term): 48
- Mike Hinchman (regular council term): 49
- Third Ward Council
- Erika Plishka (unexpired council term): 19
- Christopher Lowther (regular council term): 24
- Fourth Ward Council
- Andrew Carroll: 89
- Elizabeth “Liz” Marshall-MacVean: 50
- Fifth Ward Council
- Cody H. Thompson: 54
- Linda H. Vest: 24
- Burley A. Woods: 34
