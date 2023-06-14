Projected election results for Elkins

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Elkins.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

  • Mayor
    • Jerry Marco, 518
  • First Ward Council
    • Michael C. Elza: 40
    • Cody Kerns: 114
    • Phillips B. Kolsun: 64
    • Pat Varchetto: 34
  • Second Ward Council
    • Lisa Severino (unexpired council term): 48
    • Mike Hinchman (regular council term): 49
  • Third Ward Council
    • Erika Plishka (unexpired council term): 19
    • Christopher Lowther (regular council term): 24
  • Fourth Ward Council
    • Andrew Carroll: 89
    • Elizabeth “Liz” Marshall-MacVean: 50
  • Fifth Ward Council
    • Cody H. Thompson: 54
    • Linda H. Vest: 24
    • Burley A. Woods: 34

