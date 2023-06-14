Projected election results for Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Elkins.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

Mayor Jerry Marco, 518

First Ward Council Michael C. Elza: 40 Cody Kerns: 114 Phillips B. Kolsun: 64 Pat Varchetto: 34

Second Ward Council Lisa Severino (unexpired council term): 48 Mike Hinchman (regular council term): 49

Third Ward Council Erika Plishka (unexpired council term): 19 Christopher Lowther (regular council term): 24

Fourth Ward Council Andrew Carroll: 89 Elizabeth “Liz” Marshall-MacVean: 50

Fifth Ward Council Cody H. Thompson: 54 Linda H. Vest: 24 Burley A. Woods: 34



