ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Ellenboro.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

Mayor Steve Lewis, 9

Council

M.T. Hall, 10

Ava Lanham, 11

Debbie Richards, 8

Stella Mace, 5

Becky Martin, 11

Lesley Hinton, 9

