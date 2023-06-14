Projected election results for Fairview
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Fairview.
All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.
Below are the projected election results:
- Mayor
- Eric Savors, 52
- Recorder
- Heather Tuttle, 52
- Town Council
- Theresa Ann Cox, 40
- Kenny Summers, 42
- Larry Payton, 34
- David Tuttle, 40
- Christina Marie Trump (Price), 34
