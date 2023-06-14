Projected election results for Fairview

FAIRVIEW, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Fairview.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

Mayor Eric Savors, 52

Recorder Heather Tuttle, 52

Town Council

Theresa Ann Cox, 40

Kenny Summers, 42

Larry Payton, 34

David Tuttle, 40

Christina Marie Trump (Price), 34

