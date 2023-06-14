Projected election results for Glenville

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Glenville.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

Mayor Dennis Fitzpatrick, 47

Recorder Jody Walters, 48

Ward 5 Clarissa Serrell, 10 James Squires, 17

Unopposed Wards Kenneth Fisher, 3 Kevin Wiant, 4 Brent Walters, 12 Lloyd Bone, 9

Levy For, 44 Against, 9



