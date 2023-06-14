Projected election results for Glenville

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Glenville.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

  • Mayor
    • Dennis Fitzpatrick, 47
  • Recorder
    • Jody Walters, 48
  • Ward 5
    • Clarissa Serrell, 10
    • James Squires, 17
  • Unopposed Wards
    • Kenneth Fisher, 3
    • Kevin Wiant, 4
    • Brent Walters, 12
    • Lloyd Bone, 9
  • Levy
    • For, 44
    • Against, 9

