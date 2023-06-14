Projected election results for Glenville
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Glenville.
All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.
Below are the projected election results:
- Mayor
- Dennis Fitzpatrick, 47
- Recorder
- Jody Walters, 48
- Ward 5
- Clarissa Serrell, 10
- James Squires, 17
- Unopposed Wards
- Kenneth Fisher, 3
- Kevin Wiant, 4
- Brent Walters, 12
- Lloyd Bone, 9
- Levy
- For, 44
- Against, 9
