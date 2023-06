HARRISVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Harrisville.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

Recorder Ronda White, 33

Council Richard Kerns, 30 Eric Kerns, 29 Barbara Lowther, 33

Levy For, 28 Against, 7



Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.