Projected election results for Mill Creek

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Mill Creek.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

Mayor Gary Coffman, 56 Bill Brock, 17

Recorder Carolynn Meade

Town Council Tom Proudfoot, 58 Michael Parrack, 47 Kathy Stalnaker, 52 Greg Jeter, 53

Write-in for Council Markus Blankenship, 16 Tom Williams, 10 Julia Licht, 27 Debbie Williams, 16



