Projected election results for Mill Creek
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Mill Creek.
All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.
Below are the projected election results:
- Mayor
- Gary Coffman, 56
- Bill Brock, 17
- Recorder
- Carolynn Meade
- Town Council
- Tom Proudfoot, 58
- Michael Parrack, 47
- Kathy Stalnaker, 52
- Greg Jeter, 53
- Write-in for Council
- Markus Blankenship, 16
- Tom Williams, 10
- Julia Licht, 27
- Debbie Williams, 16
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.